iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $187.00

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $187.00 and last traded at $187.00, with a volume of 675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.42.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.65.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.