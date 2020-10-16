Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.67

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.67 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 11524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.32 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $10,279,500.00. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $906,864.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,639,042 over the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

