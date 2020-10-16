Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

NYSE:BK opened at $37.23 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

