Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 6,348 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $49,802,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after buying an additional 1,722,228 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

