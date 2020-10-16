Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $3,678,063 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

