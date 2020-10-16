Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 474 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 115.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 212,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 over the last three months.

A opened at $105.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.