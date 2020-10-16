Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,373,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 671.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 34,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.23. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

