PFG Advisors Invests $202,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 397.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $291.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.46. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $303.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

