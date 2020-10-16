Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 4,247 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,008,000 after buying an additional 15,708,102 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,470 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,808 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

