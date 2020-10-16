Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 700.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 21.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $261.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.69.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.37.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

