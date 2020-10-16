Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,800,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,669 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $51,444,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 138.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,480,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,544,000 after purchasing an additional 859,821 shares during the period. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,646,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,099,000 after purchasing an additional 657,603 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

