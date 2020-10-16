Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 480 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in II-VI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in II-VI by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIVI. BofA Securities began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.66.

IIVI opened at $46.67 on Friday. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $746.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

