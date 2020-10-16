Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $3,678,063. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

NASDAQ STX opened at $51.35 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.