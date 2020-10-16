Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $65.20 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.