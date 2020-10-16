Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

