Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 829 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,163,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $8,023,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,539,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,630,000 after purchasing an additional 563,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,238,000 after purchasing an additional 237,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $53.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.