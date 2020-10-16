Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 314.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,724 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,812. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

FAST opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.