Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,282,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

NYSE CNQ opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.75. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

