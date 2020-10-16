Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Blucora worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCOR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blucora by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Blucora by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Blucora by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Blucora news, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,317.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $200,469. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Blucora Inc has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.