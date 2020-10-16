Scout Investments Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASTY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASTY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of DASTY opened at $184.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $192.18.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

