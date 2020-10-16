Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,556 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Varex Imaging Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

