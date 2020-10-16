Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,605 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of ($0.27) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 214,952 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,379,518.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

