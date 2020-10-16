Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,499 Shares of L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in L'Air Liquide were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L'Air Liquide in the second quarter valued at $508,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. L'Air Liquide S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L'Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

L'Air Liquide Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY).

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.