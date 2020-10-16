Scout Investments Inc. Raises Position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.63% of Petmed Express worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 99.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 2,152.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PETS opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $654.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PETS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Petmed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

