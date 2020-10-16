Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 6,552 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Total by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOT opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOT. CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

