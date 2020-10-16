Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Petroleum were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WOPEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

