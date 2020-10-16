Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,911 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in IMPINJ were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of IMPINJ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,397,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 389,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 122,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 351,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 109,612 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. IMPINJ Inc has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $670.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.32.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

