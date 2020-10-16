Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in WPP by 2,294.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WPP in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in WPP by 13.5% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 24.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wpp Plc has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6594 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

