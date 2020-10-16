Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 16,622 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $30.85 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.