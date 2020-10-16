SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,410 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

