Scout Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 39,999 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $100.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

