Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,730 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 83,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBVA. Redburn Partners cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

