G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,265 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.50% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

