Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,229 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 272,104 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 254,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 396,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens raised Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

