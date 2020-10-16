30,985 Shares in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $150.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.95.

In other Etsy news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,993.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $113,931.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,251.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

