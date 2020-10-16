Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 63,487 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $90,915,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

