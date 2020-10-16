Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,511 Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Peloton by 67.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 160,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton by 82.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton by 31.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 168.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton alerts:

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Peloton from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Peloton from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $136.43 on Friday. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion and a PE ratio of -96.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,054.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,496 shares of company stock worth $63,051,505 in the last quarter.

Peloton Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.