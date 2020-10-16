Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 270,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ORIX currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IX opened at $64.21 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

