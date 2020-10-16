Scout Investments Inc. Buys 29,651 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Stoneridge worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 26.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,662,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.95 million, a P/E ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 1.54. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

