Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $172.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Everest Re’s have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs inducing margin contraction concern. Nonetheless, its global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, long-term operating performance, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities bode well. Consistent rise in premiums earned at its Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from the continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile and effectively deploying capital to the areas that do.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.67.

NYSE:RE opened at $201.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average is $204.19. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

