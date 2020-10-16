Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

RPRX stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.88 million. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $713,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

