Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

RPRX stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.88 million. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $713,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Analyst Recommendations for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Everest Re Group Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Royalty Pharma Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Short Interest Update
State Auto Financial Corp Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc
Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,762 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
