Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,574,100 shares, an increase of 167.6% from the September 15th total of 588,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.61.

ANCUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

