State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $358.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.10 million. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

