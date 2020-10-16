Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

CTRE opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

