Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,762 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,205,000 after acquiring an additional 654,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 541,681 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on HCSG. Benchmark lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

