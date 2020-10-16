Scout Investments Inc. Sells 131,314 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,314 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $2,211,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Centene by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centene by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Centene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

