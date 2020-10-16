Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,057,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,624,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 51.8% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 247,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,406.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,366.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $926,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $62.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.