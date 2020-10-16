Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of CBRL opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.