Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Albany International worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 28.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,394 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Albany International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

NYSE:AIN opened at $55.14 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

