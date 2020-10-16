Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWRD. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 2,230.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Forward Air by 26.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Forward Air by 117.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter worth $198,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $844,550 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $62.44 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

